VSU’s STEAM Center interactive exhibit raising career awareness for future generations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Inspiring young people to pursue careers in STEAM fields, that’s what Valdosta State University’s (VSU) STEAM Center hopes to accomplish.

Their new Art and Science of Sports interactive exhibit is a perfect example. It combines STEAM jobs with something South Georgia loves, sports.

Learning, interacting and having fun, this exhibit offers many real-life applications of art and science related to sports.

Center Director Brian Gerber said there are always jobs available in the STEAM fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

They’re just connecting those opportunities to something kids really like, sports.

“The STEAM areas are some of the fastest-growing job opportunities there are right now. Many kids think, ‘I’m going to be a professional football player, I’m going to be a professional baseball player or basketball player,’ and that’s just not the case. But what may not be aware of is that there are lots of professions,” said Gerber.

Professions like a sports agent, wellness manager, sports nutritionist and even sport graphic designer. Many opportunities kids may not be aware of.

“We know that’s the best way for students to learn if they are actively engaged in the lesson. It’s important to provide it here in South Georgia because we don’t have anything like this close,” said Gerber.

On Tuesday, middle school students from Valdosta Early College Academy got to explore some of their future possibilities in the STEAM fields.

“I think this is important because when you learn about this type of stuff, in your future, it can help you get different types of jobs,” Shawn Evans, a seventh grader at Valdosta Early College Academy.

“It’s just important to have this experience,” said Aniaah Golanton, another seventh grader at Valdosta Early College Academy.

The exhibit is open for field trips by reservation and open to the public Thursday and Friday, 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 a.m.

They plan to end the exhibit on Saturday, Nov. 20. and reopen in the spring semester.

Admission is free.

