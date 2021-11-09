Valdosta police arrest 3 in 2 separate theft cases

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has made three arrests in two different theft cases this week, according to two press releases from the department.

The first case happened Sunday night.

VPD reported that a little after 9 p.m., a patrol officer took a report where several items had been stolen out of a person’s vehicle. One of those items was a debit card that was used at the CVS in the 2200 block of N. Ashley Street after the theft occurred, the press release states.

The officer went to the CVS to gather more information about the transaction and a short time later, the suspect, identified as Asia Brown, 26, of Valdosta, returned to the store, police reported.

According to VPD, Brown initially provided the officer with a false name and date of birth.

Brown was detained and searched and police reported that the stolen debit card was found in her possession.

“This officer did a great job investigating this case. We would like to stress, do not leave anything of value in your vehicle and always make sure it is locked prior to leaving it unattended,” Capt. Scottie Johns with VPD.

The release says that Brown was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, charged with financial transaction card fraud (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (felony) and giving a false name and date of birth (misdemeanor).

Asia Brown (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

The second incident happened Monday night and two men were arrested in the case.

According to VPD, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the Inland Sunstop in the 2000 block of W. Hill Avenue after E-911 received a call that two people were entering a vehicle that didn’t belong to them.

Police later identified the two men as Michael Harrington, 33, of Orange Park, Fla., and John Smith, 43, of Patterson.

The victim told officers she had parked her tractor-trailer and was walking into the store when she saw the suspects enter the cab of her vehicle and she called 911.

VPD said the police made contact with the suspects and while investigating the case, a witness approached officers and reported that she saw the two men steal a grill from the Motel 6 on W. Hill Avenue and then followed them to the Sunstop.

“We are grateful for the victim and witness in this case whose quick reactions helped lead to the arrest of these two offenders before they could leave the area,” said Johns.

The release states that Harrington and Smith were taken to the Lowndes County Jail where they were charged with entering an auto to commit theft (felony) and theft by taking (misdemeanor).

Michael Harrington and John Smith (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

Police said the stolen grill was recovered and returned to the owner.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.