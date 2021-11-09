Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

U.S. surgeon general releases toolkit to address health misinformation

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As children between the ages of 5 and 11 are beginning to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a guide Tuesday for people to help deal with false and misleading information that could have dangerous health consequences.

“Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities,” said Murthy in a news release. “That’s where this toolkit comes in - to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health.”

Murthy’s “Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation” is designed to help teachers, health officials, faith leaders and others identify it and stop it from spreading. It includes a health misinformation checklist, tips on how to talk with loved ones, an outline of common tactics, and examples of times people may have encountered misinformation.

The surgeon general says health misinformation has threatened the U.S. response to COVID-19 and prevented people from getting vaccinated, prolonging the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault attempt that happened in a...
APD investigating Family Dollar attempted aggravated assault
The crash happened on 91 South near the intersection of Josie Miller Road.
Baker Co. fatal wreck under investigation
Ahmaud Arbery was killed in a confrontation that was videotaped.
Graphic photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds shown to jury
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 10 former Trump administration officials
A man, accused of for six murders and several shootings spanning two states, is charged in...
Suspected serial killer arrested for 6 deaths spanning 2 states
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy
Pfizer logo as seen at the company headquarters.
Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults