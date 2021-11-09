Seminole Co. peanut shelling plant expanding operations; will create 90 jobs

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - American Peanut Growers Group (APGG) will invest $85 million in expanding its operations in the Peach State by not only expanding its current shelling plant in Donalsonville but also by opening a new food processing facility.

The expansion will create 90 jobs.

“It’s truly exciting to see American Peanut Growers Group create jobs across rural south Georgia and celebrate the hardworking Georgians of Seminole County who put Georgia-grown food on the table for countless families in our state and around the world,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Thanks to the resilience, innovation, and hard work of our farmers, Georgia peanuts account for over half of all U.S peanut production. This announcement is great news for the number one industry in the top state for business.”

Headquartered in Seminole County and grower-owned, APGG produces approximately 200,000 tons of peanuts per year. APGG’s customers include major confectioners, peanut butter manufacturers and snack-nut roasters around the world.

“We are extremely excited about this project and the opportunities it will provide for economic growth in Southwest Georgia. Per capita, peanut consumption has risen to an all-time high for the second year in a row, which presents an ideal situation allowing us to further drive value through the industry’s supply chain,” said Jeremy Mayes, American Peanut Growers Ingredients general manager. “We are thankful for our farmer-owners demonstrating their willingness to invest in the project and community. Likewise, the support of city and county officials, as well as local industries such as LMC has allowed us to move quickly on our infrastructure needs.”

APGG plans to build an additional 135,000-square-foot facility on its Donalsonville campus, 5212 Highway 39 North. The new food processing operations will allow APGG to manufacture peanut paste, granules, peanut butter and roasted peanuts for its customers. The company will also invest in additional shelling equipment as operations expand.

“Our relationship with American Peanut Growers Group goes back many years. We have worked closely with them in the last several months on this project, and we’ve strengthened that relationship in the process,” said Sarah Avery, Development Authority of Seminole County and Donalsonville director. “We know this expansion is key for the future growth of APGG. It’s also key for the successful growth of this community and is a large part of our economic future.”

The company will begin hiring in June 2022 for careers in production, management and maintenance.

“Agriculture is Georgia’s oldest and largest industry, and in our diverse economy, it continues to be a major driver of economic prosperity in every corner of the state,” said Pat Wilson, Georgia Department of Economic Development commissioner. “Georgia is perennially the number one state in the nation in the production of peanuts, so it is exciting to see American Peanut Growers Group continue to invest in our state and in our people. Many thanks to our partners at the Development Authority of Seminole County and Donalsonville for their support.”

