Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Research finds some medical devices vulnerable to hackers

A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.
A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is expected to warn medical facilities to update certain software Tuesday after researchers discovered a vulnerability that could allow hackers to access medical devices.

The devices include patient monitors as well as some anesthesia, ultrasound and X-ray machines.

Whether the devices could be accessed depends on what version of the software they are running and if they are connected to the internet.

The affected software is called the Nucleus Real-Time Operating System, and it is owned by Siemens.

The company has issued updates that it said fix the vulnerabilities.

The cybersecurity firms that uncovered the vulnerability said about 4,000 devices made by a variety of vendors have not yet been updated.

There have been no reports of hackers exploiting the software.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault attempt that happened in a...
APD investigating Family Dollar attempted aggravated assault
The crash happened on 91 South near the intersection of Josie Miller Road.
Baker Co. fatal wreck under investigation
Ahmaud Arbery was killed in a confrontation that was videotaped.
Graphic photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds shown to jury
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions
FILE - A Northern Spotted Owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in...
Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used ‘faulty’ science
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
The Exchange Club will host its annual car show on Dec. 3-4 at the Albany Fair Grounds.
Albany Exchange Club hosts car show to raise funds