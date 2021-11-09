Organizations collect food items for Valdosta Thanksgiving food drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s giving season and New Territory Outreach Ministries, the Valdosta Police Department and Valdosta Nissan have partnered up for a drive-thru Thanksgiving food drive.

They’re coming together to help families in need have a home-cooked, traditional meal this Thanksgiving.

They’ll be hosting a drive-thru food drive, with all the ingredients needed, bagged up and placed in the trunks.

“We need this to show some love, some kindness, let them know they’re not forgotten, there’s someone out there reaching back to you, for your loss. So many people lose homes and jobs and this time of year is a giving season. Its for us to reach out and help those that are not as fortunate as we are. God says what you do to the least of us, you do on to him,” said Pastor Monica Allen from New Territory Outreach Ministries.

They’re collecting the following:

Canned goods (corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, mushroom soup cream)

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Boxed stuffing/dressing

Instant mashed potatoes

Monetary donations for raw turkeys

Anything you would typically have for Thanksgiving.

Items can be dropped off at the Valdosta Police Department or at Valdosta Nissan, starting now until the Nov. 19.

The food drive will be on Nov. 20 at Valdosta Nissan on Inner Perimeter Road.

For monetary donations, call Allen at (229) 442-3058.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.