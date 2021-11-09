List: Veterans Day events in SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday marks Veterans Day. A day to honor the brave men and women that have served in the military.

There are a number of Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia.

Albany

The City of Albany will be honoring those who’ve served in its Veterans Day celebration. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre. WALB News 10′s Karla Heath-Sands will be the emcee for the event. There will also be live entertainment, food, art and crafts and games at the celebration

Edison

WoodmenLife Chapter 21 will be hosting a Veterans Days celebration at Memorial Park. It will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday. U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop will be in attendance.

Thomasville

Legacy Village at Plantation Manor will have an event to honor the veterans that reside there. It will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

DogTagss’ Vet Fest 2021 will be Nov. 13, from noon-6 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee and veterans get in free. There will be live music, a kids area and a Jeep show. All proceeds will go towards DogTagss’ mission of helping veterans in need.

WALB’s First Alert Weather Team said there are high chances of rain on Thursday.

Know of a Veterans Day event in your area? Send the details to news@walb.com.

Send us a photo of a veteran in your life. Include their name and where and when they served.

