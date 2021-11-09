Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

List: Veterans Day events in SWGA

There are a number of Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia.
There are a number of Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday marks Veterans Day. A day to honor the brave men and women that have served in the military.

There are a number of Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia.

Albany

The City of Albany will be honoring those who’ve served in its Veterans Day celebration. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre. WALB News 10′s Karla Heath-Sands will be the emcee for the event. There will also be live entertainment, food, art and crafts and games at the celebration

Edison

WoodmenLife Chapter 21 will be hosting a Veterans Days celebration at Memorial Park. It will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday. U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop will be in attendance.

Thomasville

Legacy Village at Plantation Manor will have an event to honor the veterans that reside there. It will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

DogTagss’ Vet Fest 2021 will be Nov. 13, from noon-6 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee and veterans get in free. There will be live music, a kids area and a Jeep show. All proceeds will go towards DogTagss’ mission of helping veterans in need.

WALB’s First Alert Weather Team said there are high chances of rain on Thursday.

Know of a Veterans Day event in your area? Send the details to news@walb.com.

Send us a photo of a veteran in your life. Include their name and where and when they served.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault attempt that happened in a...
APD investigating Family Dollar attempted aggravated assault
The crash happened on 91 South near the intersection of Josie Miller Road.
Baker Co. fatal wreck under investigation
Ahmaud Arbery was killed in a confrontation that was videotaped.
Graphic photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds shown to jury
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79

Latest News

FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
Election board members also had a lot to say regarding different incidents of harassment and...
Dougherty Co. election workers express concerns following recent election
The Exchange Club will host its annual car show on Dec. 3-4 at the Albany Fair Grounds.
Albany Exchange Club hosts car show to raise funds
WALB
Board of Elections Meeting brings forward concerns from election day