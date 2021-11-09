Ask the Expert
Georgia Senate GOP passes map to retain Republican majority

The Senate voted 34-21 along party lines on Tuesday to advance the new map, sending it to the...
The Senate voted 34-21 along party lines on Tuesday to advance the new map, sending it to the House for more debate.(WTOC (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Senate Republicans are pushing through a map designed to maintain their strong majority in the chamber.

The Senate voted 34-21 along party lines on Tuesday to advance the new map, sending it to the House for more debate.

Democrats say the plan doesn’t reflect Georgia’s nearly 50-50 partisan split and denies opportunities to nonwhite voters. Republicans say it keeps communities together and protects incumbents.

A House committee on Tuesday approved a map projected to elect 98 Republicans in the 180-member House. The full House could vote on that map Wednesday.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations following the U.S. Census. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

