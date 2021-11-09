Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Warming until Friday. Rain chance peaks Thursday night
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cold to mild with tons of sun. Some clouds Tomorrow and continued warming trend into Thursday. By then showers are expected by the afternoon with some thunder. Drier Friday and cooling. This weekend will be sun-filled with lows falling into the upper 30s and highs in the 60s. Frost is possible early next week with a reinforcing shot of cold air.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault attempt that happened in a...
APD investigating Family Dollar attempted aggravated assault
The crash happened on 91 South near the intersection of Josie Miller Road.
Baker Co. fatal wreck under investigation
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
Ahmaud Arbery was killed in a confrontation that was videotaped.
Graphic photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds shown to jury
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather