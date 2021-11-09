Cold to mild with tons of sun. Some clouds Tomorrow and continued warming trend into Thursday. By then showers are expected by the afternoon with some thunder. Drier Friday and cooling. This weekend will be sun-filled with lows falling into the upper 30s and highs in the 60s. Frost is possible early next week with a reinforcing shot of cold air.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.