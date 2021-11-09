First Alert Weather
Warming until Friday. Rain chance peaks Thursday night
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Cold to mild with tons of sun. Some clouds Tomorrow and continued warming trend into Thursday. By then showers are expected by the afternoon with some thunder. Drier Friday and cooling. This weekend will be sun-filled with lows falling into the upper 30s and highs in the 60s. Frost is possible early next week with a reinforcing shot of cold air.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
