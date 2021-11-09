Albany Exchange Club hosts car show to raise funds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Exchange Club is bringing cars to the holidays.

The Exchange Club will host its annual car show on Dec. 3-4 at the Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

There will be show cars and cars for sale, along with activities that everyone in the family can enjoy. But it isn’t just the cars that the Exchange Club members are excited for — it’s the work they are doing for their national philanthropy.

The Exchange Club will also showcase the second car ever registered in Albany at the event. (WALB)

“It just makes you feel good anytime you can help a child. You know and I think that’s what it’s all about. Our Exchange guys work out here and we don’t get paid a dime but we do get paid though through our help with child abuse prevention and threats. (That’s) what it’s all about to me,” Buddy Haynes, Albany Exchange Club member, said.

“This is a 1909 hit mobile. It belonged to Bobby Johnson, who was an Exchange guy who had passed away. His wife, Ms. Betty Johnson, was nice enough to loan it to us so we can show it at this show,” said Haynes.

The Albany Exchange Club does ask those who do bring in a show car to the event to also bring in an unwrapped gift to donate to children in need and five cans of food.

