3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the death of a 40-year-old man that happened back in May 2020.

While Dequario Antwon Thomas was going to get ice from an ice machine on Sylvester Road, he was shot to death.

Christopher Cooks, Otisa Thomas and Mareo Jackson were indicted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Jackson was indicted on two additional counts. Those being possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dougherty County District Attorney said the potential sentencing for all three is life without parole.

