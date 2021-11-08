WALB cleans up litter on Stuart Ave. in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One organization in Albany is working to encourage more people to pick up litter around their homes and businesses.

Monday, WALB News 10 played a part in that effort.

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles said they are asking people to adopt the block they live on and work to keep it picked up.

WALB News 10 adopted Stuart Avenue.

Several times a year, WALB staff holds a clean-up where we walk up and down the street from Nottingham Road to Palmyra Road and pick up every piece of trash we see.

WALB Vice President and General Manager Bruce Austin said for him, it comes back to being proud of where you live.

“Once people have a sense of pride in the area that they live, I think a lot of things kind of follow suit,” Austin said. “Trash being one of them.”

He said his goal with WALB’s cleanups is to show leadership and set an example.

“I do challenge not only the other businesses in this area, but the individuals themselves because most of the trash that’s dumped is intentional,” he said. “It doesn’t take long to pull up to a trash can and just get rid of your belongings there.”

Bowles said she has a vision of having every block in the city adopted because she says beauty dies where litter lies.

If you and your neighbors are interested in adopting your block, call Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful at (229) 302-3098.

