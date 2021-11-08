VSU raises over $100K during annual fundraiser

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University’s (VSU) 24-hour fundraising campaign that helps raise funds for students, exceeded the school’s expectations this year.

The “What A Difference A Day Makes” campaign is an opportunity for Blazer Nation, alumni and the community to come together and support VSU by giving back to the students.

The goal for this year was $75,000. However, VSU raised $107,000 through 170 donors.

University officials said this annual fundraiser has a huge impact on the VSU community. It raises money for things like scholarships, Blazer athletics, research and other programs.

This year, the VSU Foundation awarded $1.5 million in scholarships to over 1,000 students, helping them get to their graduation.

”It helps students be able to stay in college and finish. It helps students be able to come to VSU so these donations actually invest in the students and helps them succeed,” said Hilary Willis, the assistant director of annual giving.

”Emerging from the pandemic, we weren’t sure what kind of success we were going to have this year. We were so pleased that as always, Blazer Nation came together and answered the call. And you’re right, every year our goal goes up and every year, our alumni friends help us meet that goal and exceed that goal and I think that speaks to the spirit of Blazer Nation,” said John Crawford, the VP for University Advancement and the VSU Foundation.

Willis said she used to work in student services, she saw firsthand how students benefited from this fundraiser.

The VSU community said it’s grateful for another successful year of donations.

