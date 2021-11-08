Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VSU raises over $100K during annual fundraiser

Valdosta State University (VSU)
Valdosta State University (VSU)(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University’s (VSU) 24-hour fundraising campaign that helps raise funds for students, exceeded the school’s expectations this year.

The “What A Difference A Day Makes” campaign is an opportunity for Blazer Nation, alumni and the community to come together and support VSU by giving back to the students.

The goal for this year was $75,000. However, VSU raised $107,000 through 170 donors.

University officials said this annual fundraiser has a huge impact on the VSU community. It raises money for things like scholarships, Blazer athletics, research and other programs.

This year, the VSU Foundation awarded $1.5 million in scholarships to over 1,000 students, helping them get to their graduation.

”It helps students be able to stay in college and finish. It helps students be able to come to VSU so these donations actually invest in the students and helps them succeed,” said Hilary Willis, the assistant director of annual giving.

”Emerging from the pandemic, we weren’t sure what kind of success we were going to have this year. We were so pleased that as always, Blazer Nation came together and answered the call. And you’re right, every year our goal goes up and every year, our alumni friends help us meet that goal and exceed that goal and I think that speaks to the spirit of Blazer Nation,” said John Crawford, the VP for University Advancement and the VSU Foundation.

Willis said she used to work in student services, she saw firsthand how students benefited from this fundraiser.

The VSU community said it’s grateful for another successful year of donations.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on 91 South near the intersection of Josie Miller Road.
Baker Co. fatal wreck under investigation
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
Social media video of the incident at the Dollar General on South Slappey Boulevard
Man on life support after Albany Dollar General confrontation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bainbridge shooting
The Albany Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault attempt that happened in a...
APD investigating Family Dollar attempted aggravated assault

Latest News

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded grant to help reduce traffic accidents
WALB News 10 adopted Stuart Avenue for the litter cleanups.
WALB cleans up litter on Stuart Ave. in Albany
The Albany Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault attempt that happened in a...
APD investigating Family Dollar attempted aggravated assault
Sumter Historic Trust hosts porch tours in Americus