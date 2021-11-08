Third Dougherty Co. vaccine event gets 1,200 shots in arms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A little more than 1,200 people came to Dougherty County to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot. This comes as the county had their last incentive event, where they pay residents $100 to get the shot.

The county said its goal with this event was just to get more people vaccinated. Officials said they reached that goal as they were able to vaccinate a little more than 2,000 people in all three events combined.

County Administrator Michael McCoy said giving Moderna as an option this time, they saw even more of a turnout.

McCoy said that’s because a lot more people got their booster.

They wanted to get this last event in before the holidays. Hoping to keep more people safe as they’re traveling and spending time with friends and family.

“Before the holidays, we believe this is going to save lives and we know we have a lot of folks that came to get boosters to make sure they strengthen their protection. And this was just a great opportunity for the county to invest in the community and save lives.” said McCoy.

At their first event, they gave 540 doses. And at the second, they gave 875 and this last one, they gave 1,229.

County commissioners budgeted $400,000 for all three events. They are still figuring out how much money they spent.

McCoy said if they do have money left over, it will go back into the American Rescue Plan funding and be re-allocated.

Dougherty County commissioners are also looking at ways to spend American Rescue Plan funding. The county was given about $17 million. They got half $8.5 million may and will get the rest this upcoming May.

These funds are used to help areas the COVID-19 pandemic hurt or exposed.

Some areas the county is looking at for that money are mental health, infrastructure, sewer and broadband.

Commissioners also want to designate money to youth development programs and ways to help homelessness.

McCoy said they have already allocated the first half of funding.

“Over $3 million for premium pay for public safety employees. We had an employee vaccination program, we’ve had a community incentive-based program, which was well-received by the community,” said McCoy.

McCoy said these funds have to be determined what to be spent on by 2024, but the county has until 2026 to actually spend the money.

Another spending plan including youth and homeless programs is being put together for commissioners to vote on.

