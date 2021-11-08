Ask the Expert
Team of the Week: Dougherty Trojans(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans continue to prove why they’re one of the top teams inside region 1-4A.

In the final game of the regular season, Dougherty took down Thomas County Central 23-15, securing their best record since 2005.

That’s why they’re our Team of the Week.

It was a tale of two halves for Dougherty.

Kam Davis and the offense came out in the second half with new life to put up 17 more points.

The defense held the Yellow Jackets to its third-fewest points on the year and shut out central in the second half as they mounted a comeback after being down 15-0.

Now head coach Johnny Gilbert and company are getting ready for the playoffs an opportunity built on the efforts of the regular season.

“That was a team effort, and that’s something we preach on all the time, special teams, defense, and offense for a complete game. So we played a complete game and we blocked at punt right there so if you look at the game we played a complete game,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert continued, ”I tell you what, coming off the Cairo game and losing that game by such a close margin when we had it in our hands and to bounce back and beat Thomas County Central heading into the playoffs is a huge plus for us. Thomas County Central, Cairo, and Bainbridge have always been the measuring stick for us, as well. So to be able to come out with a win against one of those teams is awesome for us.”

The Trojans will hit the road to face Jenkins in the first round Friday night.

