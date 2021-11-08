Ask the Expert
Player of the Week: Rodge Waldrop

After a win over Valwood, Brookwood's Rodge Waldrop brings home this week's Player of the Week
By Kyle Logan
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Wednesday and it’s time to highlight our Player of the Week.

This week’s player of the week features Rodge Waldrop of the Brookwood Warriors.

The sophomore quarterback has been electric all season long for the Warriors totaling over 2,300 yards and 26 touchdown passes.

On Friday night, Waldrop tossed three touchdown passes en-route to his teams 12 point win over Valwood.

Now, Brookwood sits alone on top of region three of GISA AAA and the underclassman told us it was only a matter of time before the Warriors started playing to their potential.

“Just in the beginning of the season, everybody was getting down on themselves and I was like just we have to keep on going because everybody knows what we can do and just keeping the energy up and just keep on rolling, it was just a thing we could do that was good. We knew our expectations and the things that we could have done and I mean five games ago we knew what we had to do and we executed, starting executing in the red zone and I mean honestly it was just team chemistry and we started to bond,” said Walrop. “The way we’re playing right now and the executions that we’re making in the red zone, I think we have a chance of making that state championship.”

Rodge and the Warriors will look to make in five in a row on Friday night when they hit the road to meet Southland.

