Game of the Week: Thomas County Central @ Dougherty

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Postseason high school football is right around the corner and many teams in our area are looking to close out the regular season with a little momentum.

Within 4A, we already have a champion in region one but a slew of teams are still hoping to make a run at Atlanta.

Two of those, Thomas County Central and Dougherty, opening up a new chapter in their series on Friday night, and that’s why it’s our game of the week.

A rivalry that first began back in 1970 and recently got going back in 2017, one-sided as of late with the Jackets taking each of the last five meetings.

But Friday night, the Trojans who enter 7-2, are looking to put an end to that skid.

Two teams that both enter off losses, are hoping to get back on track and are hoping to find one last win before that new chapter of playoff football begins.

“Big game going into the playoffs, we already secured that,” said Jackets head coach Ashley Henderson. “We need to start building the momentum back in the other direction. We played two really good teams, was tied in one and leading in the other at halftime, we have got to be able to finish the deal, close the deal and it’s a heck of a matchup again. Up there, their place, their senior night. Our guys.. it’s a really good opportunity for us.”

“This region has been playing some close ball games with each other,” said Trojans head coach Johnny Gilbert. “So we’re expecting the same thing with central, they have a good quarterback, good receivers, been doing a good on defense as well. They’re a good ball club and I think we’re a good ball club too, so I’m expecting a great game this week. Going into the season, we always talked about these teams being the measuring stick for our program, so here we are, we played Cairo, a good game, and so here we are with Thomas County Central for another measuring stick for us as well. I know they got six won but we’re excited about what we are able to do this year and to be able to break that streak.”

Kickoff from Hugh Mills Stadium is set for 7:30pm on Friday night.

