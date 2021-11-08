Exchange Club of Albany celebrates 85 years of volunteer work.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may recognize this group for their bright orange shirts. But the Albany Exchange Club is known for much more than just their outerwear. You can find them parking cars at events or raising funds for local organizations.

The Albany Exchange Club has made their mark in town as a space for giving back, but what most people don’t know is that the group is a family that is there to support not just the community but their members as well.

“The exchange club has been family to me, my children have grown up here, they have all loved. A lot of friends have been made, it’s just a big family,” said Exchange Club of Albany member, Kay Griffin.

The Albany Exchange Club has grown tremendously from its humble beginnings.

“We just recently celebrated our 85th anniversary, the club was originally organized in 1936 and it was made of young men,” said Griffin.

The club is now one of the larger clubs in the United States and accepts members of any age and gender who want to get involved, donate their time, and raise funds for organizations across the city including their national project child abuse prevention.

Griffin joined the Albany Exchange Club through her husband, Butch Griffin who joined in 1969.

“I supported him, and I have been very involved in whatever has been going on in the Exchange Club of Albany. He passed away in 2010 and I was asked to join the next year. And actually, that was the first year they had accepted female members,” said Griffin.

Griffin used the Albany Exchange Club as a means to remember her husband through one of their favorite events, the livestock shows. She has since been able to commemorate one of his favorite things, giving back to the community.

“Because my husband was chairman for many, many years and we see these kids come through. They have grown up we see them when they start preschool all the way up as a senior and we have established a Butch Griffin scholarship for the seniors and we continue to give those,” said Griffin.

