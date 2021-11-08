Dougherty Co. Self-Help Center seeks funding to serve more people

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners is looking into ways to help get through a backlog of court cases. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many counties to pause court hearings and trials.

One way is through the Dougherty County Self-Help Center. It is home to legal navigators who help show people the right documents and court they’re supposed to be in.

John Kirbo, an Albany attorney and center spokesperson, said they help as many as 50 to 100 people on a fast day. (Dougherty County Government)

He said the center in Dougherty County started off as a pilot project, but now three years later, it is the model.

They aim to help people who don’t qualify for Georgia legal services and cannot afford a lawyer.

“People come see us usually, but not always, it’s some sort of domestic relations divorce or probate issues. These are things that affect everybody no matter what kind of money they have. Every cross-section of society typically will see these issues,” said Kirbo.

Right now, they are funded by the Georgia Bar Division, which gives them $150,000 to operate each year.

They’re asking the commission to support a bill that could allow for a $5-$10 filing fee on magistrate filings.

He said that will give them $30,000-$50,000 dollars extra in funding.

Dougherty County Board of Commissioners Chairman Christopher Cohilas said he is in support of the fee. (WALB)

Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas was in support of the fee, adding he’s never seen courts have this extreme of a backlog.

“Our judges across the state are incredibly behind. They’re conducting hearings and trials around the clock and anything that can promote that efficiency, I think is something that should be considered,” said Cohilas.

Kirbo said their resources could be a big help for surrounding counties as well.

“That’s why we focus on portals and the internet to try and make sure they have the benefit. We can point you to the right section, but we can’t represent you in facet. We have them sign a form that says they understand we don’t represent them,” said Kirbo.

District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones was also supportive of the filing fee if that’s what gives more people the help they need.

“They can’t afford a lawyer, so we’re obligated to see if we can give these folks some help because otherwise, they’re not going to get any help at all they’re going to crash and burn,” said Jones.

If you’d like to get help from the Dougherty County Self-Help Center, you can either call and set up an appointment at (229) 302-3295 or visit the Dougherty County Judicial Building on Floor 2.

