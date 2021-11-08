Coach of the Week: Lacey Herring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who got the job done, and the week eleven Coach of the Week features Lacey Herring of the Monroe Golden Tornadoes.

The new era for Monroe football has seen it’s ups and downs here in 2021 but you ask Coach Herring, his team has never stopped fighting.

A team with a desire to win, which everyone in the good life city saw last Friday night when the Golden Tornadoes willed out a one point win over Westover.

A win, that halted a four game losing streak and while it was just the Golden Tornadoes third win on the season, Coach Herring told us just how much it meant.

”Westover was a big win for this program, you know our guys they just, they know one thing and that’s to go full throttle, you know one of the hashtags we use is all gas no brakes and that’s one of the things that I tell them, everything we do we’re going to do it full speed, we don’t know how to stop, there are no brakes,” said Herring. “All phases of it showed up, offense, defense and special teams and for a young bunch like this, that’s something that we can really build on.”

And the Golden Tornadoes will look to finish their season on a high on Saturday night when they play host to Bainbridge..

