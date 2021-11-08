APD investigating Family Dollar attempted aggravated assault

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an aggravated assault attempt that happened in a Family Dollar last weekend.

Police said it’s an ongoing thing at this location.

Other than this aggravated assault attempt, there have been four other incidents at this Family Dollar this year.

It happened on Oct. 30 around 9 p.m.

Police said a Black male with a ski mask, red hoodie, dark jacket over his hoodie walked into the store.

The suspect then pulled a silver gun out and pointed at both cashiers and demanded money.

Police said the cashiers told everybody to leave the store and then one cashier ran out of the store and the other ran towards the back of the store. The suspect then jumped on the counter and jumped behind the register. APD said he ransacked through the drawers and then left the store.

APD Lt. Bryant Leverett sent WALB News 10 the following statement on the matter:

“The Albany Police Department is aware and actively conducting a criminal investigation regarding an incident that occurred at Family Dollar on Oct. 30, 2021 at 1000 North Slappey Blvd. A male subject entered the business, brandishing a firearm, and was unsuccessful after attempting to take money from the establishment. This incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault, which is the only violent crime reported this year at the business. Furthermore, in 2021, there are four additional incidents that have been reported centered around burglaries and theft by shoplifting. The Albany Police Department has been committed to working with management and staff in an effort to bring closure and justice to said incidents while protecting staff and customers.”

Family Dollar’s Media Relations Department Manager Kayleigh Printer also sent WALB News 10 the following statement:

“The safety and security of our associates and customers is a top priority and we take situations like this very seriously. We are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on their investigation following the robbery incident that occurred last Saturday. We are always investing in the safety and security of our stores nationwide and are implementing new tactics to further enhance these protocols at each store.”

