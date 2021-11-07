United Way of South Georgia seeks recipients for grant funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The United Way of South Georgia is looking to distribute grant money to organizations that directly deal with racial justice in the Albany and Dougherty County communities.

The United Way officials said they saw a need to help the community during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 really brought to the surface a lot of the deep racial, social, and environmental disparities that existed and so we created a collaborative call Reimagine Albany,” said Shaunae Motley, President and CEO of the United Way to Southwest GA.

United Way of South Georgia (WALB)

The organization partnered with the Sapelo Foundation to provide funding to organizations that meet the grant requirements along as well as tax credibility.

“The grants are $1,000 to $5,000 for the next year. They are available for registered nonprofits with a board of directors with a W-9 all of the tax information and they have to be committed to moving equity forward,” said Motley.

The deadline to apply is November 15 you can reach contact Philip Gentry, Special Projects Manager at United Way of Southwest Georgia at philip.gentry@unitedwayswga.org or (229) 883-6700.

For more information, click here.

