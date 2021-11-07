Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Iraqi officials: Prime minister survives assassination bid

A photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa...
A photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, right, as he welcomes Jordan's King Abdullah II before the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in Baghdad, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.(Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office, via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi government said that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and is unharmed.

In a statement released early Sunday, the government said the drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area. Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

The security statement released by state-run media said the failed assassination attempt was with “a booby-trapped drone that tried to target his residence in the Green Zone.” It added that he was not harmed and was in good health.

“The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt,” it said.

Pro-Iran Shiite militias supporters have been camped outside the Green zone for nearly a month after they rejected the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections in which they were the biggest losers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
Social media video of the incident at the Dollar General on South Slappey Boulevard
Man on life support after Albany Dollar General confrontation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bainbridge shooting
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 12: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
These issues were at Greenbriar Church on Gillionville Road.
Albany voter speaks out about technical issues during Tuesday election

Latest News

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil...
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Houston music festival turns deadly
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses