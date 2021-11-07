Ask the Expert
Sunshine is set to return for the next few days before the rain comes back.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The clear and dry day with deep northerly winds keeping temperatures mild and comfortable this evening. However, we will be seeing much cooler temperatures after we head into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the low 40s for most of southwest Georgia. We should not see any fog because we are fairly dry, but we will be slowly warming up each day. Sunny skies will be in abundance for the start of this new work week. Temperatures for Monday will warm up into the mid-70s and mid-40s. Tuesday will also be similar, but Wednesday will be a tad bit different as high pressure moves out. This will lead to winds out of the east and southeast causing moisture to filter into Southwest Georgia. Clouds will be most likely by Wednesday, but rain chances hold off. A front system will make its way here starting on Thursday. This is why we will see a chance for showers and potentially a few thunderstorms across the area. The high chances for rain are looking to be around Friday evening into Saturday, so prepare early for moving plans indoors. Drier area and cooler air move in behind the frontal passage with highs in the middle 60s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

