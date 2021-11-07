Baker Co. fatal wreck under investigation

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have died following a single-car wreck Friday morning in Baker County, according to Coroner Alvin Lofton.

The coroner said Virginia “Ginger” Williamson Davis and her granddaughter Morgan Williamson, 17, were driving in a small Honda CR-V on 91 South near the intersection of Josie Miller Road. The car overturned on the roadway and crashed into a tree in front of a residence.

Williamson was a senior at Baker County High School.

Georgia State Patrol and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the cause of the crash.

