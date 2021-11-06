Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Weekend rain, chilly and breezy

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy, chilly, breezy and wet Friday. Light to moderate rain has been steady mostly along and east of I-75. Showers are pushing further north while temperatures continue dropping. Readings are in the 30s and 40s with a northeast breeze @ 10-15mph Friday evening. These raw conditions extend into Saturday. Showers begin to taper from west to east midday into the afternoon. chilly temperatures hold as highs hold in the 50s.

Clouds gradual clear which brings full sunshine and slightly higher temperatures mid-upper 60s Sunday.

At least we’ll have a much nicer end to the weekend into next week as a warming trend gets underway. Lows remain chilly in the low-mid 40s while highs warm into the low-upper 70s. Rain chances creep back Veterans Day into Friday followed by another cool down into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video of the incident at the Dollar General on South Slappey Boulevard
Man on life support after Albany Dollar General confrontation
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bainbridge shooting
The wreck happened Thursday.
Wreck reported on Nottingham, Stuart in Albany
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Elections Office under investigation following Tuesday election

Latest News

Chilly and wet into the weekend
First Alert Weather Friday 6pm
WALB First Alert Weather
Clearing Out Late Tomorrow
WALB Weather
First Alert Forecast 11-4
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather