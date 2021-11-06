Weekend rain, chilly and breezy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy, chilly, breezy and wet Friday. Light to moderate rain has been steady mostly along and east of I-75. Showers are pushing further north while temperatures continue dropping. Readings are in the 30s and 40s with a northeast breeze @ 10-15mph Friday evening. These raw conditions extend into Saturday. Showers begin to taper from west to east midday into the afternoon. chilly temperatures hold as highs hold in the 50s.

Clouds gradual clear which brings full sunshine and slightly higher temperatures mid-upper 60s Sunday.

At least we’ll have a much nicer end to the weekend into next week as a warming trend gets underway. Lows remain chilly in the low-mid 40s while highs warm into the low-upper 70s. Rain chances creep back Veterans Day into Friday followed by another cool down into the weekend.

