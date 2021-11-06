Southwest Health District to start administering Pfizer vaccine for children

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Monday, the Southwest Georgia Public Health District will begin offering doses of the Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine to children 5-11.

The vaccine will be available at public health clinics statewide, pharmacies, community health centers, along with medical practices.

The pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine is authorized for children as a two-dose series taken three weeks apart. The health district says the dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults.

The health district said during clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild and temporary. The most common side effect was a sore arm.

