Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Southwest Health District to start administering Pfizer vaccine for children

The pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine is authorized for children as a two-dose series taken three...
The pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine is authorized for children as a two-dose series taken three weeks apart.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Monday, the Southwest Georgia Public Health District will begin offering doses of the Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine to children 5-11.

The vaccine will be available at public health clinics statewide, pharmacies, community health centers, along with medical practices.

The pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine is authorized for children as a two-dose series taken three weeks apart. The health district says the dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults.

The health district said during clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild and temporary. The most common side effect was a sore arm.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video of the incident at the Dollar General on South Slappey Boulevard
Man on life support after Albany Dollar General confrontation
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bainbridge shooting
The wreck happened Thursday.
Wreck reported on Nottingham, Stuart in Albany
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Elections Office under investigation following Tuesday election

Latest News

On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the state has filed a...
Gov. Kemp, AG Carr file lawsuit against Biden’s OHSA employer vaccine mandate
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe updates COVID-19 numbers, prepares for first doses of pediatric vaccine
According to TCS, the transmission rate in Thomas County is 43 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000...
Thomasville City Schools no longer requiring masks, cites case numbers for policy change
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp and state leaders held a press conference to discuss their...
WATCH: Kemp, state leaders talk Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors