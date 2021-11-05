Week 12: Friday night footballs scores and schedules
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday marks the last week of regular season play for Southwest Georgia high school football teams. A rivalry that first began back in 1970 and recently got going back in 2017. One-sided as of late with the Jackets taking each of the last five meetings. But tonight, the Trojans who enter 7 and 2, are looking to put an end to that skid. Two teams that both enter off losses, are hoping to get back on track and are hoping to find one last win before that new chapter of playoff football begins.
Game of the Week
- Thomas County Central @ Dougherty
GHSA
- Bainbridge @ Monroe
- Cairo @ Westover
- Pike County @ Crisp County
- Mary Persons @ Sumter
- Brantley Co. @ Berrien
- Pataula Charter @ Baconton
- Seminole County @ Terrell County
- Turner County @ Irwin County
- Lanier County @ Clinch County
- Wilcox County @ Treulten
- Schley County @ Central, Talbotton
- Stratford Academy @ Deerfield-Windsor
GISA
- Tiftarea @ Valwood
- Brookwood @ Southland Academy
- Terrell Academy @ SGA
- Central Christian @ Georgia Christian
- Crisp Academy @ Twiggs Academy
