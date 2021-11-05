Week 12: Friday night footballs scores and schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday marks the last week of regular season play for Southwest Georgia high school football teams. A rivalry that first began back in 1970 and recently got going back in 2017. One-sided as of late with the Jackets taking each of the last five meetings. But tonight, the Trojans who enter 7 and 2, are looking to put an end to that skid. Two teams that both enter off losses, are hoping to get back on track and are hoping to find one last win before that new chapter of playoff football begins.

Game of the Week

Thomas County Central @ Dougherty

GHSA

Bainbridge @ Monroe

Cairo @ Westover

Pike County @ Crisp County

Mary Persons @ Sumter

Brantley Co. @ Berrien

Pataula Charter @ Baconton

Seminole County @ Terrell County

Turner County @ Irwin County

Lanier County @ Clinch County

Wilcox County @ Treulten

Schley County @ Central, Talbotton

Stratford Academy @ Deerfield-Windsor

GISA

Tiftarea @ Valwood

Brookwood @ Southland Academy

Terrell Academy @ SGA

Central Christian @ Georgia Christian

Crisp Academy @ Twiggs Academy

