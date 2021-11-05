VFD unveils new Fire and Life Safety trailer

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department is taking its fire safety education to the next level.

On Friday, they unveiled their new Fire and Life Safety trailer.

VFD unveils new safety trailer used for education. (WALB)

This upgrade allows the community to get a more real-life feel of house fires.

It has a kitchen and a bedroom section, equipped with fog machines, fire alarms, sound systems, and special lighting effects.

It is interactive. People can ask questions and learn what to do in a fire.

Everything is controlled through a touch screen.

A realistic approach with hands-on activities for fire safety education can make a positive impact.

“Kitchen fires are still the number one cause of fires in the nation, so we still focus a lot on kitchen safety and being able to give a visual and then how to mitigate these emergencies, as well as getting out safely saves lives,” said Chief Brian Boutwell.

The learning experience is all-inclusive, for children and adults.

To request the trailer for an education session, contact VFD fire station No. 1 at (229) 333-1835.

