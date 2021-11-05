Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VFD unveils new Fire and Life Safety trailer

VFD unveils new safety trailer used for education.
VFD unveils new safety trailer used for education.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department is taking its fire safety education to the next level.

On Friday, they unveiled their new Fire and Life Safety trailer.

VFD unveils new safety trailer used for education.
VFD unveils new safety trailer used for education.(WALB)

This upgrade allows the community to get a more real-life feel of house fires.

It has a kitchen and a bedroom section, equipped with fog machines, fire alarms, sound systems, and special lighting effects.

VFD unveils new safety trailer used for education.
VFD unveils new safety trailer used for education.(WALB)

It is interactive. People can ask questions and learn what to do in a fire.

Everything is controlled through a touch screen.

A realistic approach with hands-on activities for fire safety education can make a positive impact.

“Kitchen fires are still the number one cause of fires in the nation, so we still focus a lot on kitchen safety and being able to give a visual and then how to mitigate these emergencies, as well as getting out safely saves lives,” said Chief Brian Boutwell.

The learning experience is all-inclusive, for children and adults.

To request the trailer for an education session, contact VFD fire station No. 1 at (229) 333-1835.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video of the incident at the Dollar General on South Slappey Boulevard
Man on life support after Albany Dollar General confrontation
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bainbridge shooting
The wreck happened Thursday.
Wreck reported on Nottingham, Stuart in Albany
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Elections Office under investigation following Tuesday election

Latest News

Georgia generic image
Panel passes Georgia Senate map that projects 33-23 GOP edge
Prosecution, McMichaels’ attorneys finish opening statements in Arbery murder trial
VSU celebrates Homecoming 2021
Many experiencing VSU Homecoming celebrations for the first time
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified