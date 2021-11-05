Statesboro community feeling positive impact from new GSU football coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University made national news Thursday in hiring a new coach.

As much as Southern fans want to see a new coach get the Eagles back on a winning track, local business people we talked to say that winning and losing ripples to almost every aspect of business in the community.

The announcement of Clay Helton’s arrival in Statesboro is the talk of the town in The Boro. At Southern Exchange, William Martin says he’s feeling excitement from customers.

“From the press conference yesterday and people hearing more and more, there’s excitement. I think people are getting on board,” said Martin.

Keely Fennell’s dad helped restart Eagle football in the 80′s and has seen the town boom from its success.

“More hotel lodging, more shopping, more investments. All these things that we love and thrive on, I think a lot of it comes from the source of football,” said Fennell.

Martin says the promise of success from a new coach gives many fans hope for next year.

“The way I look at it is, if you’re winning, that’s great icing on the cake,” Martin said.

The more happy and excited people are, the more people spend money.

