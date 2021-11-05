Phoebe updates COVID-19 numbers, prepares for first doses of pediatric vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 25

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 14

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,379

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 389

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 98

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total Vaccines Administered – 71,381

“Thursday, the federal government issued a new rule requiring healthcare workers and contractors at all facilities that are regulated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022. While Phoebe currently offers a COVID testing option for most of our employees if they choose not to be vaccinated, that option will no longer be available soon,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe president and CEO. “The vast majority of our employees are currently vaccinated, and we are working on a plan to vaccinate the remaining employees by the mandated deadline. Hospitals do not have a choice in this matter, and we will modify our policy to ensure we are compliant with CMS.”

Also, this week, the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for 5-11-year-old patients. Those 12 and older were already eligible to receive the original version of the Pfizer vaccine.

The pediatric Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series taken three weeks apart and is one-third the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults.

“Clinical trials showed the pediatric vaccine is extremely safe for children and was 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the age group. At Phoebe, we recommend children receive the vaccine to protect themselves and to help avoid the spread of the virus in their schools and homes,” said Dianna Grant, Phoebe chief medical officer. “This is another effective tool to help us end this pandemic. If parents have any questions or concerns, we encourage them to talk to their child’s pediatrician, so they can make an informed decision about their child’s health.”

Phoebe officials said they received its first shipment of the pediatric vaccine and will begin administering vaccinations to pediatric patients next week.

Phoebe will start by offering the vaccinations at its pediatric clinic in Americus and a couple of primary care clinics in the Albany area and will expand to other locations as needed. Parents can go ahead and schedule appointments for their children now by calling (229) 312-MYMD.

The hospital said they are also reaching out to school systems to see if they would like to utilize Phoebe’s mobile wellness clinics for onsite vaccination efforts.

On Saturday, Phoebe will participate in Dougherty County’s third incentive-based Strive for 75 vaccination event as part of the community effort to increase the county’s vaccination rate to 75%.

Phoebe mobile wellness clinics will provide free vaccinations at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The pediatric vaccine will not be available at that event.

