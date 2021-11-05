Party like it’s 1995: Atlanta celebrating Braves’ World Series Win

ATLANTA (WALB) - It’s a big day in Atlanta. The Braves have returned home from Houston to celebrate their World Series championship with its fans — and it’s been a long time coming.

It’s a party 26 years in the making. Braves Country is partying like it’s 1995 as the team clinched the fourth all-time World Series Title.

More than a million loyal Braves fans spent their day celebrating the Braves as they paraded through the city, showing off that beautiful World Series Championship trophy.

Now that the title is returning to Atlanta, many fans are hopeful it means the “Atlanta curse” has been broken.

But they all say the same thing: this title is worth the wait.

Friday is all about erasing the sour memories of years past when the Braves and Atlanta sports failed to bring home the championship trophy.

While many fans lined the streets to cheer on the Braves, thousands of other fans packed out Truist Park to see the team hoist the trophy.

For many fans like Hunter Knight and Chris Hall, they’ve been waiting decades to see another championship return to Atlanta.

“Growing up and seeing Chipper, Andrew Jones, and Greg Maddox, and Smoltz and knowing those guys as I grew up and seeing them here and celebrating the game, I loved it,” Knight said.

“I thought about my grandad and 1996 and all those bad memories, and that night they were erased. This is something I am going to remember forever. The moment we got to Cobb County and see Braves Country, unbelievable,” Hall said.

If you ask anyone from the A, it means a whole lot when the Braves arrived at Truist Park to be with their fans.

“I just think it’s huge. I mean Atlanta needed this. So many other cities get to celebrate this, we’re a big city, and to never really have that in 26 years is a big deal,” Lesley Poole, a Braves fan, said. “To get up 3-1 in the series, and you know, everybody thought that we would win on Sunday night, and it would have been nice to win at home but it was probably sweeter to win in Houston. Then to come back and we didn’t get the All-Star game either, so getting to have all of this is phenomenal.”

The celebration events end at 6 p.m.

