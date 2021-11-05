Panel passes Georgia Senate map that projects 33-23 GOP edge

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Republicans are pushing forward a redistricting proposal projected to maintain a 33-23 majority for their party in the state Senate.

A Senate committee approved the map on a 9-4 party-line vote Friday. Opponents say Republicans are moving too fast after only releasing the map late Tuesday.

The committee discussed a Democratic plan projected to yield a 31-25 Republican majority but did not vote on it. A House committee on Friday started considering new districts for the 180 Georgia House members.

The General Assembly must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations.

