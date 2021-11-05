Ask the Expert
Panel passes Georgia Senate map that projects 33-23 GOP edge

Georgia generic image
Georgia generic image(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Republicans are pushing forward a redistricting proposal projected to maintain a 33-23 majority for their party in the state Senate.

A Senate committee approved the map on a 9-4 party-line vote Friday. Opponents say Republicans are moving too fast after only releasing the map late Tuesday.

The committee discussed a Democratic plan projected to yield a 31-25 Republican majority but did not vote on it. A House committee on Friday started considering new districts for the 180 Georgia House members.

The General Assembly must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

