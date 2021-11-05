Many experiencing VSU Homecoming celebrations for the first time

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -It’s been a week-long of celebration at Valdosta State University for homecoming.

A time that many haven’t been able to experience due to last year’s cancellations.

Students are getting the exact same feel as in 2019, celebrations in their true essence and form, showing students what it means to be a Blazer.

Student body president, Jalen Smith, says the campus is excited and ready to wrap up the week strong.

‘Students who have never experienced homecoming before, we have two groups of students who have never experienced homecoming, our freshmen, our new incoming students have never experienced homecoming at Blazer Nation, and our sophomores,” said Smith.

A first for many.

Smith says people from surrounding counties and alumni around the country come down to celebrate.

Getting everyone involved and shows what VSU means for the community.

“It’s a major impact. We get to come together in unity, we get to come together as a community, we get to come together as a campus,” said Smith.

New this year is the Alumni House.

Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations, Hilary Gibbs says this is the first time they have a place specifically for the alums.

“We haven’t had a space, especially for football games where our alumni just knew they can come where they were in town or whether it be alumni that live in Valdosta, where they felt like this is their home away from Valdosta State,” said Gibbs.

A home away from home.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 12:30 on Saturday.

From casino night to a sidewalk Chalk Contest, block party and pep rally, students have had a normal and eventful homecoming week.

Unfortunately, the weather canceled the Homecoming Parade.

