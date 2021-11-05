Man on life support after Albany Dollar General confrontation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An altercation at a South Albany store between a store employee and a suspected shoplifter left the suspect in serious condition at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The man’s family said he is fighting for his life.

The incident was caught on video and is now being seen throughout social media.

The man’s family said they found out about the altercation through social media. Now, more than a week later, he is still in the hospital.

Family members told WALB News 10 that his organs have now shut down and he is using a ventilator to breathe.

“I can’t breathe. Hey bruh, hey bruh, no I didn’t bruh, hey bruh I can’t breathe, seriously, seriously bruh,” you can hear the man saying in the video.

A store employee said King pushed him trying to leave the store. The employee laid on the suspect, Michael King, for about six minutes that can be seen in the video.

“Well let him breathe. Hey, will you let me up, please? I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe, hey man I can’t breathe, for real. Let me up, I ain’t going nowhere man. I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” you hear in the video.

According to the Albany Police Department incident report, on Oct. 27, King was at the Dollar General in the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard when he was confronted by a store employee.

Store employees told police that King was suspected of shoplifting and told officers that this was not the first time King had attempted to shoplift there.

The report states an employee detained King until police arrived. King was on his back, telling police that he couldn’t breathe and officers called EMS.

King has been in the hospital for nine days.

Phoebe told WALB on Thursday that it has listed his condition as serious.

Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, said he could not comment on the aspects of the investigation due to the nature of the case, but he was able to explain more regarding the track this case may take moving forward.

“But I can say that if there is some allegations that there is some issue regarding an act or conduct by persons involved with this situation that are employees of the company, that will probably follow along a civil track,” said Edwards.

Albany police report that King had detergent, deodorant, mouse killer and soap in his pockets and hands. Police charged him with theft by shoplifting less than $500 before taking him to the hospital.

WALB has reached out to both the employee and Dollar General’s corporate office and we are waiting to hear back.

