Lee Co. launches Red Speed Initiative

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is joining other school zones around Georgia by establishing red-light cameras through the Red Speed Initiative.

The cameras went up on Nov. 1, but they won’t start issuing tickets until January.

Right now, drivers will receive a warning, but in the future, they will receive a $75 ticket for their first offense and a $125 ticket for any ticket they get after the first one.

“The operation of the camera is regulated by state statute by state code. They will operate from 7 in the morning until 4 p.m. in the afternoon,” said Police Chief Chris Prokesh.

The red light school zones are placed at Lee County High School, Ninth-Grade Academy, Middle School East, Middle School West, Lee County Elementary, Twin Oaks Elementary, Lee County Primary, Kinchafoonee Primary, Lee County pre-K, Lee County Head Start and Lee County Alternative School.

You can find more information on the Red Light Initiative by clicking here.

