Homicide investigation underway in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Albany Friday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street. The 800 block of Madison Street is currently blocked off.

Fowler said there was a shooting. The coroner said a middle-aged Black man was found shot to death around 8:45 a.m.

Fowler said the investigation is ongoing. The investigation scene is also still active.

