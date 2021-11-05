Gov. Kemp, AG Carr file lawsuit against Biden’s OHSA employer vaccine mandate

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the state has filed a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate.

The Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) setting forth the mandate was published in the Federal Register on Friday.

“In addition to vilifying Americans for their personal choices, Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates are unlawful and a recipe for economic disaster,” said Kemp. “With inflation skyrocketing, the supply chain screeching to a halt, and job creators across the country desperately searching for more workers, Biden is pouring gasoline on a fire. This federal government power-grab defies reason, and Attorney General Carr and I will not allow this administration to force hardworking Georgians to choose between their livelihoods and this vaccine.”

“This unlawful mandate is yet another example of the Biden administration’s complete disregard for the Constitutional rights afforded to our state and our citizens,” said Carr. “The federal government has no authority to force healthcare decisions on Georgia’s companies and its employees under the guise of workplace safety. We are fighting back against this unprecedented abuse of power to stop this mandate before it causes irreparable harm to our state and its economy.”

The governor’s office said the lawsuit challenges the ETS as issued by the Biden administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the United States Department of Labor.

Specifically, the lawsuit says the ETS:

exceeds the Department of Labor’s statutory authority

fails to comply with the standards for issuing an ETS

conflicts with the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act

Georgia has joined Florida and Alabama, along with several private employers, in filing the lawsuit with the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

The Georgia Highway Contractors Association, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, and Robinson Paving Company are also some private employers that are parties in the action, according to the governor’s office.

Last week, Kemp and Carr also filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration because of the vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

