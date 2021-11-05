Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A strong geomagnetic storm this week produced colorful auroras across the world.

The storm was a level three out of five.

The storm was seen Wednesday and Thursday by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellite and ground-based instruments.

The storms are caused by solar flares and experts say this level of storm happens about 11 times a year.

This storm causes auroras, also known as the northern and southern lights.

The stronger the storm, the more likely they are to be seen at lower latitudes.

A level three geomagnetic storm often produces northern lights seen as low as Oregon and Illinois

The Washington Post reports this storm makes up for disappointing aurora displays over Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video of the incident at the Dollar General on South Slappey Boulevard
Man on life support after Albany Dollar General confrontation
The wreck happened Thursday.
Wreck reported on Nottingham, Stuart in Albany
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Elections Office under investigation following Tuesday election
Investor Millan Patel said they expect to start the process of repurposing Mabry Motel in three...
Investors plan to repurpose Albany’s Mabry Motel in 3 months
A body was found in a wooded area off of Country Drive.
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.

Latest News

Government forces guard the entrance of hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos,...
2 dead in dramatic shootout near upscale Mexican resorts
Multiple states have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration over vaccine mandates.
Lawsuits are being filed against the Biden administration over vaccine mandates
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun
Geomagnetic storm produced colorful auroras that could be seen across the world.
Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras