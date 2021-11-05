Winter-like temperatures, gusty winds and rain by this afternoon is expected. A cold rain takes us through the overnight. Rain greets you Saturday morning with a gradual clearing trend into the evening. Winds will still be brisk and temperatures chilly in the mid 50s. Mornings will start cold near 40 degrees but highs warm back to the 70s by early next week. Warming takes over with tons of sun into mid week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

