Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Nor’easter to start the weekend
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter-like temperatures, gusty winds and rain by this afternoon is expected. A cold rain takes us through the overnight. Rain greets you Saturday morning with a gradual clearing trend into the evening. Winds will still be brisk and temperatures chilly in the mid 50s. Mornings will start cold near 40 degrees but highs warm back to the 70s by early next week. Warming takes over with tons of sun into mid week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Social media video of the incident at the Dollar General on South Slappey Boulevard
Man on life support after Albany Dollar General confrontation
The wreck happened Thursday.
Wreck reported on Nottingham, Stuart in Albany
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Elections Office under investigation following Tuesday election
Investor Millan Patel said they expect to start the process of repurposing Mabry Motel in three...
Investors plan to repurpose Albany’s Mabry Motel in 3 months
A body was found in a wooded area off of Country Drive.
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Cloudy, cooler and wetter
Rain chances rise Friday
First Alert Weather Thursday 6pm
WALB First Alert Weather
Cold and Overcast Tomorrow - Cold And Clear Weekend