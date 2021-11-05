Clearing Out Late Tomorrow

It has been a crisp, cool day across south Georgia. So far our southern communities and areas towards Valdosta are the only areas to have picked up on substantial rainfall. Rain will make a slow pivot westward tonight. Potentially impacting Albany with .5′' of rain.

It will feel like the 30s in some spots. Rain will pick up in the overnight towards Albany, Pelham, and some areas slightly north and west. By the afternoon, most areas will start clearing out. Highs tomorrow again limited to the 50s. A clear sky to start off Sunday, a low near 40 degrees.

Sunday will be the first day of a warming trend. Some spots will peak above 70 degrees with clear skies and calm winds.

Monday through Wednesday stay dry. Highs nearing 78 degrees by Wednesday. Another front will make it’s approach thereafter, spiking our rain chances and bringing the first frost potential of the season on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.