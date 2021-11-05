Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime

By Michelle Nicks and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was shot and killed on the street in broad daylight Monday.

According to 19 News, two boys who are just 12 and 13 years old were arrested a day later in connection to the slaying.

Several parents in the area who have their children involved in a football program were shocked, outraged and heartbroken to hear 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson was killed.

They say the crime, suspects and circumstances are a tragedy on so many levels.

“Gun violence is a mess,” said parent Danielle Moore. “How did they get the gun? What made them do that?”

Moore said she’s vowed to never lose a child to the streets. She said it takes a nonstop commitment to keep her 10- and 18-year-old sons safe and on the right path in life.

“There’s nothing that should be that serious,” she said. “All they should be concentrating on is schooling and getting themselves in a better position in life, period.”

Maple Heights Police said Sha’shawn’s killing remains under investigation. Authorities are not releasing details about what led to the shooting or where the children got the gun at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video of the incident at the Dollar General on South Slappey Boulevard
Man on life support after Albany Dollar General confrontation
The wreck happened Thursday.
Wreck reported on Nottingham, Stuart in Albany
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Homicide investigation underway in Albany
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Elections Office under investigation following Tuesday election
FILE PHOTO: Generic police lights and crime scene tape.
2 people killed in Bainbridge shooting, GBI investigating

Latest News

The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified
"She's gay!": Harry Styles helps a fan who held up a sign come out to her mother at his concert.
RAW: Harry Styles helps fan come out to mom at concert
FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
LIVE: Family, friends gather to honor soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Rittenhouse shooting victim was acting ‘belligerently’
FILe - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines introduces President Joe Biden during a...
Thousands of intelligence officers who remain unvaccinated could face dismissal