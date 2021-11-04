Ask the Expert
Wreck reported on Nottingham, Stuart in Albany

The wreck happened Thursday.
(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of first responders are at the scene of a wreck of Nottingham Way and Stuart Avenue.

The wreck, which appeared to be between two cars, happened at the intersection of the two roads on Thursday.

The Albany Police Department, Dougherty County EMS, and the Albany Fire Department are on the scene.

WALB News 10 is working to learn more.

