San Francisco Gaint Buster Posey retires from MLB

SAN FRANCISCO, Ga. (WALB) - San Francisco Giants great Buster Posey is retiring from Major League Baseball.

Posey made the announcement Thursday evening eastern time. After 12 brilliant seasons, the Lee County native is hanging up the cleats. The 34-year-old Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign to care for prematurely born adopted twin girls.

In 2021 Posey sported one of his best career seasons. The future hall of famer batted over 300 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs this season.

His former head coach at Lee County Rob Williams told me he couldn’t be more proud of Buster and what he’s accomplished on and off the diamond.

“Buster was always a team player first, nothing was ever about him. Whether it was Lee County baseball, whether it was Florida State, or San Francisco Giants it was always about the team and never about Buster. You’ll miss seeing him play because he just plays so hard all the time. Buster has always respected the game and played with great respect for the game of baseball and that just shows in everything he does and we’re so proud of that,” said Williams.

