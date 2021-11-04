Ask the Expert
Cold and Overcast Tomorrow - Cold And Clear Weekend

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A more active weather setup is going to take place tomorrow.

Winds will begin to pick up this evening Winds 10-15 mph coming out of the northeast. Lows tonight will be about the same as this morning, low to mid 50s.

Rain is possible during your Friday afternoon into your evening plans. It’ll be in the form of a cold mist. Better chances for our southern counties.

Clouds and rain should clear out of the area for your weekend. Cooler than normal conditions will persist for the entire weekend.

Low in the mid 40s and only getting to the mid 60s on Saturday. Lower 40s to begin your football Sunday with a high near 70 degrees. A warming trend is on the way to begin next week.

Highs in the upper 70s possible by midweek. Dry conditions should persist well into the workweek. I’m monitoring another significant cool down for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

