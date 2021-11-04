Ask the Expert
Cloudy, cooler and wetter

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More clouds with virtually no rain across SGA Thursday. The cooling trend continued with highs mid-upper 60s low 70s. Tonight remains cloudy as lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s.

Gloomy, cool 50s, breezy and damp tomorrow. Rain becomes likely late afternoon into early evening. Showers increase in coverage through the evening into early Saturday. Look for gradual clearing from the west into the afternoon.

Temperatures stay below average with lows mid 40s and highs only in the upper 50s Saturday. Fall chill holds with lows low 40s and highs mid-upper 60s with abundant sunshine Sunday.

Remaining quiet and dry with a warming trend next week. Highs top low-upper 70s while lows hold low-mid 40s. Next chance of rain late week into next weekend.

