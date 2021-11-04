Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A man captured a video of an elk attacking a person in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continually warns people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.

The latest attack caught on camera happened in Estes Park in late October.

Eric Burley, who runs the Facebook page @Delvis Prime, was filming a herd that was in town close to people.

Elk walking through Estes Park isn’t out of the norm for the popular tourist destination.

Burley noticed the elk were starting to show signs of aggression.

“This ain’t good,” Burley said in the video. “They’re showing teeth.”

Seconds after Burley started warning people around him, he noticed a man walking directly toward an elk that was starting to move away from the herd and in the direction of people.

“Watch out, sir,” Burley said to the man. “Watch out! Watch out!”

The man either didn’t hear him, or chose to ignore the warning, and continued walking.

That’s when the elk taught him a tough lesson to learn.

The elk lowered his head and knocked the man off his feet.

A woman rushed to the man’s side to check on him. The man appeared to be physically OK, just a bit shaken up.

When KKTV asked Burley how he knew the elk was showing signs he was about to attack, Burley responded with, “I used common sense.”

Burley hopes the video serves as a reminder to others that you should always be cautious around wildlife.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a wooded area off of Country Drive.
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Elections Office under investigation following Tuesday election
There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Results coming in for SWGA races
David Tyrone Smart
BPS: Man arrested for dropping drugs for inmate on work detail
The wreck happened Thursday.
Wreck reported on Nottingham, Stuart in Albany

Latest News

These issues were at Greenbriar Church on Gillionville Road.
Albany voter speaks out about technical issues during Tuesday election
Feeding the Valley is hoping renovations at the 1706 Ledo Road location will be done by January...
Albany Feeding The Valley site expanding to serve more people
Applications have opened up for the 2021 Farmer of the Year Awards.
Applications open for Lowndes Co.’s Farmer of the Year awards
WALB
VSU, Valdosta Bike Center, Salvation Army partner to donate bikes to those in need