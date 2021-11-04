Ask the Expert
Applications open for Lowndes Co.’s Farmer of the Year awards

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time to nominate your favorite farmer.

Applications have opened up for the 2021 Farmer of the Year Awards.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, Lowndes County Government and Lowndes Extension Office have partnered up to present the awards and farmer appreciation breakfast.

An award will be given to a large-scale farmer and a small-scale one.

All types of farmers can be nominated, including flower wholesalers, meat, crops and more.

With a rich history of farming in South Georgia and successful product distribution across the country and worldwide, Lowndes leaders wanted to give back to farmers.

“Throughout our community each year, we recognize first responders, health care workers, teachers. So now, we just felt like it’s a great time to recognize our farmers because farming is a vital part of our local economy and it’s important that we do not take that for granted,” said Meghan Barwick, public information officer for the county.

Farmers in Lowndes and Echols counties are eligible.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.

This year’s breakfast will be held on Dec. 9 at the Lowndes County Civic Center.

