Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany reaches a milestone for affordable housing

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Renters across Albany know how hard it is to find housing.

The City of Albany is now making an effort to change that with the renovation of the affordable housing community Oaks In Town, formally known as McIntosh Homes.

The ribbon-cutting was held on Wednesday.
The ribbon-cutting was held on Wednesday. (WALB)

Albany Housing Authority, along with the Penrose Group and many others, celebrated the Oaks in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

“Three basic needs of human beings are food, clothing and shelter. And when you can provide quality, affordable shelter for your fellow man, you have done a noble deed and we here at the Housing Authority are in the business of providing shelter,” Frank Wilson, Albany Housing Authority board chairman, said.

This is the start of sustainable living and lower electric bills for residents staying in the units, according to Ward 4 Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington.

“New installation, new windows, new appliances — I mean it was a complete rebuild. And so, you know, it’s basically like having a brand new unit,” Warbington said.

Chad Warbington is the Albany city commissioner for Ward 4.
Chad Warbington is the Albany city commissioner for Ward 4. (WALB)

The project was personal for the project developers and Albany Housing Authority CEO Dr. William Myles.

“What that means to those individual families, you can only imagine. And I can say that from growing up in public housing,” Myles said.

If you want to find out if you are eligible, call the Albany Housing Authority at (229) 434-4500.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a wooded area off of Country Drive.
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.
There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Results coming in for SWGA races
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Elections Office under investigation following Tuesday election
David Tyrone Smart
BPS: Man arrested for dropping drugs for inmate on work detail
Adonis Butler
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified

Latest News

Good News
Q’s Cakes featured in Paula Deen magazine
The wreck happened Thursday.
Wreck reported on Nottingham, Stuart in Albany
WALB
The City of Albany reaches a milestone for Affordable Housing
WALB
Phoebe Doctor discusses Pfizer Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11