Albany reaches a milestone for affordable housing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Renters across Albany know how hard it is to find housing.

The City of Albany is now making an effort to change that with the renovation of the affordable housing community Oaks In Town, formally known as McIntosh Homes.

Albany Housing Authority, along with the Penrose Group and many others, celebrated the Oaks in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

“Three basic needs of human beings are food, clothing and shelter. And when you can provide quality, affordable shelter for your fellow man, you have done a noble deed and we here at the Housing Authority are in the business of providing shelter,” Frank Wilson, Albany Housing Authority board chairman, said.

This is the start of sustainable living and lower electric bills for residents staying in the units, according to Ward 4 Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington.

“New installation, new windows, new appliances — I mean it was a complete rebuild. And so, you know, it’s basically like having a brand new unit,” Warbington said.

The project was personal for the project developers and Albany Housing Authority CEO Dr. William Myles.

“What that means to those individual families, you can only imagine. And I can say that from growing up in public housing,” Myles said.

If you want to find out if you are eligible, call the Albany Housing Authority at (229) 434-4500.

