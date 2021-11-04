Albany Feeding The Valley site expanding to serve more people

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding The Valley in Albany is expanding.

The food bank is working to serve more people and bring healthier options, according to CEO and President Frank Sheppard.

“We’re trying to distribute more healthy lean meats and fruits and vegetables. All together in this area, about 3.5 million pounds of food each year goes out to people in need,” said Sheppard.

Feeding the Valley is a nonprofit food bank that distributes food to low- or moderate-income people.

Frank Sheppard is the Feeding The Valley president and CEO. (WALB)

Sheppard said during the height of COVID-19, they saw a 50% increase in their services.

“It’s still at 35% above the level we were distributing before. We’ve been able to meet the need,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard said that’s because of the government, private donors and food drives.

They opened their first site in Albany about two years ago.

Cheryl Maddox is the site manager for the Albany Feeding the Valley locale. (WALB)

Site Manager Cheryl Maddox puts into perspective what this new space will really be able to do.

“There I can probably store about 100 pallets within the entire warehouse, that includes dry, frozen and cold. Here I will be able to keep 300 pallets of just frozen. So, I’ll be able to store more and distribute more,” said Maddox.

The thing she’s most excited about is their volunteer space.

“The space we have right now, it’s just not enough. With us having this room, we’ll be able to accept a lot more pack more boxes. I hate being able to say, ‘I’m sorry, not right now,’ but when we get here, we’ll be able to do that full on,” said Maddox.

Some of the partners they distribute food through are Flint River Fresh, YMCA, churches and the Boys and Girls Club.

They’re hoping renovations at the 1706 Ledo Road location will be done by January of the new year.

